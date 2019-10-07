Scott Schaeffer is asking a judge to grant his motion for DNA testing as he continues to push for his exoneration in the 1986 murder of Rickey Wolfe.
In a petition filed on Monday by Schaeffer's attorney Joel Wiest, Wiest explains why DNA testing should be conducted from evidence collected at the murder scene in Montandon.
Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark issued an order on Sept. 18 asking Schaeffer, 54, of Sunbury, to respond to Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt's petition to deny the DNA testing. The state prosecutor asked the court to deny the request to test 20 pieces of evidence collected but never tested, at the Wolfe murder scene at a Montandon boat launch in 1986.
Wolfe was found beaten to death. Schaeffer and Sunbury resident Billy Hendricks were convicted of the crime. Both were granted new trials and later were released after new evidence was discovered showing one of the witnesses admitted to lying at the time of trial. Instead of taking another trial, Schaeffer and Hendricks took plea agreements to be released from prison after 17 years.
"The defendant (Schaeffer) has always maintained that he was not present for the murder in question and did not even know the victim," Wiest wrote. "In order to more fully respond to the Commonwealth’s obvious insistence on the pleading of theories relative to the crime, at hearing hereon, the defendant (Schaeffer) would testify."
Eligible for testing
The Commonwealth stated in its argument that Schaeffer can't be exonerated because he was not found guilty. Wiest contends Schaeffer's criminal history shows different.
"The Commonwealth asserts, essentially, that as Schaeffer has continued to maintain his innocence at all times since the death of the victim in the instant matter, he does not now deserve the opportunity to prove said innocence through DNA testing," Wiest wrote. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Schaeffer, although he never admitted guilt, still bears all the burdens of those wrongfully convicted or those who sacrificed their innocence by pleading guilty to crimes which they did not commit. Schaeffer cannot go on school trips with his step-daughter or his grandchild. He cannot vote, own a gun, or retain high-level clearances necessary to work in various areas necessary for his occupation as a union welder."
The state argued that individuals who plead guilty are eligible for DNA testing but in the case of Schaeffer it should be denied because he pleaded no contest to the murder charge in 2004 so he could continue to proclaim his innocence.
"Basically the Commonwealth argues that Schaeffer cannot be found to be actually innocent as he has at all times proclaimed innocence," Wiest wrote. "This argument calls for nothing less than a perversion of justice which this Honorable Court cannot possibly accept."
State prosecutors said even if DNA testing is granted, they may not be able to prosecute because the individuals charged in the case already were either convicted, pleaded or found not guilty by a jury.
Robert Hummel, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the Wolfe case and Yoder and Mark Byers were found not guilty at the time of trial. Hummel recanted his testimony against Schaeffer and Hendricks and admitted to lying at the time of their trials because he was afraid of the two men and was scared to go to prison.
"To the extent this court can even consider that DNA testing might reveal new evidence that could further an investigation in the murder of (Rickey) Wolfe, it is important to note that the commonwealth understands that Hummel already pleaded guilty to third-degree murder," Schmidt wrote in his brief to Clark. "Hendricks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Byers and Yoder were found not guilty. Double jeopardy prevents charging Byers and (Thomas) Yoder again. Hummel's and Hendricks' cases are separate from Schaeffer's."
The state attorney general's office does not comment on ongoing investigations or court proceedings.
Other suspects
Among the things that Schaeffer would testify as to his belief, Wiest writes that Thomas Yoder was the “clean up” man or “mechanic” relative to the murder of Wolfe. Schaeffer would present various evidence that the murder of Wolfe was due to drug debts, and was committed to “send a message” to others owing money to the same individuals at the time, according to the filing.
"In addition, the defendant (Schaeffer) would testify that this theory is bolstered by the fact that his ex-fiancee was contacted, while Schaeffer was in jail, by Barbara Miller, who stated that she had information which would exonerate Schaeffer but that she feared for her life."
The filing goes on to say, "Barbara Miller would disappear forever within two days of making this telephonic statement."
The filing lists various other individuals who Schaeffer claims could have their DNA at the murder scene: Roy Herrold, of Selinsgrove, who died nearly 10 years ago, and was a known drug dealer in the Valley, Mike Egan, who court documents list as the main suspect in the disappearance of Barbara Miller, Yoder, who was found not guilty of killing Wolfe, and Harry Catherman, a known associate of Cathy Reitenbach, the sister of Mike Egan. Reitenbach died in 2017.
At the time of Schaeffer's trial, Reitenbach was living in an apartment in Milton owned by the late Northumberland County Judge Sam Ranck. Ranck, who died in 2010, presided over the Schaeffer trial.
In 2016, the Milton property was the subject of a week-long search. Former Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller was granted a search warrant to remove basement walls where police believed could be the resting spot of Barbara Miller.
If the court grants testing and it would show that various other suspects or co-conspirators DNA could also help the case of the disappearance of Barbara Miller, Wiest wrote.
Schaeffer declined comment Monday on the brief any only would say he only hopes Clark takes everything presented into consideration and hopes "justice will prevail."