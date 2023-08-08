Haircuts, photo ops, ice cream and hotdogs are just a few of the fun attractions that will be offered in downtown Sunbury for a Back to School Cut-A-Thon and Fundraising Event this weekend.
The free event, donations to which will benefit Wigs for Kids and the Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation, will take place Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Schindler’s Studio at 515 Market St. and in the parking lot of the American Legion.
Barbie boxes in three different sizes will offer the perfect pink frame for photos, Grace Benfer, of Schindler Studios said.
“I have three sizes to fit all ages and have a ramp to put out for any kids in wheelchairs,” she said. “People can make a donation to either charity and I will shoot their photo and give them a four by six print or they can take it on their cellphones.”
Hair cuts will also be offered for a donation to either charity. Kimberley Best and Pedro Reyes will be cutting hair at the event and will accept hair donations for Wigs for Kids from those with at least 12 inches of hair that has not been dyed or permed, Benfer said.
Reyes, a barber and local muralist, said he is looking forward to the event.
“I’m always excited about these events,” he said. “I just enjoy helping my community and doing as much as I can do for it.”
The Squeeze In will also be taking part in the event. Attendees will be able to take a coupon to the hot dog restaurant, just a short walk down Market Street, where a dollar of their purchase will be donated to either charity, according to Chris Snyder, owner of the Squeeze In.
“We will donate towards either charity of their choosing or 50/50 if they want. We will match it as well,” Snyder said.
A true small local business, Snyder said the Squeeze In is always looking to give back.
“We are all about community and making memories. We don’t necessarily need to do it in the shop, we can do it in the community as well,” Snyder said. “We also want to support the efforts of other businesses.”
Other fun at the event will include Jojo’s Scoops and Sprinkles ice cream truck, cheeseburgers and other vendors, Benfer said. There will also be a silent auction with school supplies and grab bags of gently used clothing, she added.
“We will have a silent auction with school items and any child that comes will get enough tickets to put one in each if they want to for no charge,” Benfer said. “We’ll also have a grab bag with gently used clothing. People can just come and get empty shopping bags and add things in as they need.”
Those looking to get involved or make a donation can contact Benfer at 570-286-1412. Donations can be dropped off anytime at Schindler’s Studio.