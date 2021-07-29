SUNBURY — Local students attending Lackawanna College Sunbury Branch Campus have a scholarship available to them from Diversified Construction Inc., of Selinsgrove.
The $300 scholarship was established by the corporation to benefit students from Shikellamy School District who are taking dual enrollment classes provided by Lackawanna College.
The scholarship will be distributed to one student in their junior or senior year at Shikellamy High School with a GPA of at least 3.25. The student must be enrolled in the pre-Calculus course, must show proof of participating in a minimum of two school-related extracurricular activities and must show proof of 24 community service hours while in high school.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER