WILLIAMSPORT — Retired faculty member Darla B. Logue has established a scholarship for first-generation college students at Pennsylvania College of Technology in honor of retiring President Davie Jane Gilmour. The James E. and Darla B. Logue Scholarship also honors Darla Logue’s late husband, who taught for 49 years – 39 of them at Penn College.
Gilmour announced the Legacy Campaign at Penn College in May when informing the college community of her plans to retire in June 2022 after nearly a quarter century as the institution’s president.
Preference for the James E. and Darla B. Logue Scholarship will be given to students who are enrolled full time, are first-generation college students and have a high school GPA of 3.0 or greater.
— THE DAILY ITEM