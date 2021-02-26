DANVILLE — Family and friends of Sandra W. O'Rourke, a dedicated philanthropist and community organizer in the Danville area, have started a scholarship fund in partnership with Community Giving Foundation Danville to benefit Danville Area High School students pursuing post-secondary education that focuses on service, outreach, or providing care to others.
Initially working with Geisinger organizations to lead volunteers, she expanded her charitable work to include growing the reach of church-based projects and nonprofits in the community. She was involved in the expansion of Good Samaritan Mission and its food bank, clothing giveaways, and emergency assistance programs. She also took part in establishing the Gate House, a resource for area homeless individuals and families.
In addition to the new scholarship fund, the O’Rourke’s established the Terry and Sandy O’Rourke Family Fund years ago to support pressing current and future needs in the Danville community. Contributions can be made to both funds online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “O’Rourke”), or mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: [Fund Name], 725 West Front Street, Berwick PA 18603.
Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages nearly 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the Foundation at 570-752-3930.