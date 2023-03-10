SUNBURY — One incumbent and four challengers are seeking two open seats in Region II of the Milton Area School Board in the May primary, according to paperwork filed this week in the Northumberland County Board of Elections office in Sunbury.
In Northumberland County, Incumbent Board President Christine Rantz and newcomers Amy Waldron, Anthony David Beachel, Lara Dick and Jason Radel are seeking the two open positions for Region II. Waldron and Dick cross-filed to be on both the Democrat and Republican tickets, Beachel and Rantz filed only for Republican and Radel filed only for Democrat.
There is one open seat in Region I and two open seats in Region III. Directors Andrew Frederick and Eric Moser, both in Region III, and Lindsay Kessler, in Region II, did not file paperwork to be on the ballot in Northumberland County, but Moser filed paperwork in Union County to be on the Republican ballot in that county.
Incumbent Director Joel Harris, who was appointed earlier this year for Region I, filed paperwork to be on the Republican ticket in Northumberland County.
For Region III, Paul O. Beachel Jr. filed for Republican in both counties, Amy Hoey filed for the Republican ticket in Union County while Kevin R. Fry cross-filed on both tickets for Northumberland County.