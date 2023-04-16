As voters head to the polls in May, primary elections for school board directors will be front and center for local voters.
There are few elected positions closer and as important to the people and their communities as school board elections, said Harry Mathias, the former interim superintendent with the Danville Area School District, and a superintendent at Central Columbia School District for 19 years.
Every school district in the Susquehanna Valley will have candidates running to get on the November general election ballot. Some candidates have chosen to cross-file and are on both Republican and Democratic ballots.
School boards were established by the Pennsylvania General Assembly and are granted broad powers and authority under state law to operate and oversee their local school district. They have taxing authority, and because of this, are comprised of persons elected by the people.
School boards pass the annual budget that provides funding to operate the various components of the school, Mathias said.
“Schools in our region all operate on a July 1-June 30 fiscal year and are required to pass a preliminary budget by May 31 and a final budget by June 30,” Mathias said. “The budget addresses both the expenditure categories and the revenues needed to fund the school and should do so looking at both the short-term and long-term financial health of the school district.
School boards have authoritySchool boards create policies that are used by school district administration and staff to operate the school. Policies are basically local level “laws” that are applied to the operation of the school. A quality school board stays abreast of changes in student needs, changes in state or federal law or other recent trends that may require a change or update in policy and then researches and enacts those changes.
They also have the authority to hire staff to fulfill the mandates placed on the school. Proper staffing of programs, from instructional staff to administration, from food service to maintenance and all phases of school operations run most smoothly with quality staff, Mathias said. Included in the staff that a school board must work with is the district superintendent.
“The superintendent is the 10th member of the board,” Mathias said. “The superintendent does not vote but acts as the board’s advisor and implements the board’s policies in administering the day-to-day operations of the school. A quality school board hires the superintendent, sets goals for the district, holds the superintendent accountable — including a detailed annual evaluation, but also allows the superintendent to operate the schools without micromanaging.”
School boards may serve as the “eyes and ears” of the district, he said. The board is made up of nine individuals who live in the School District and may see and hear of positive events, but also issues and concerns that they pass on to the superintendent for study and disposition. This communication is an important aspect of a quality, well-functioning school district, he said.
School boards are required by the Sunshine Act to meet in public.
“Quality school board members are able to work as a team,” Mathias said. “They are able to understand the complexity of school district operations. They are able to ask questions that hold people accountable, gather information, and lead and work toward a positive solution. They need to balance the desire to hold taxes down, while also fulfilling the educational needs of all students. They must communicate openly and clearly with the public and the Superintendent. But most importantly, they must care deeply for the education and success of the students that they serve.”