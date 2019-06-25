MILTON — The Milton School District has scheduled a vote Tuesday on the fate of the Montandon Elementary School.
It's on the agenda of Tuesday's board meeting, said District Superintendent Cathy Keegan on Monday afternoon. The motion, 1.0 recommends "to accept or reject the Resolution to closing" the school.
Any board motion, however, can be tabled, Keegan cautioned, "so yes, the board members could table the vote."
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the High School Literacy Cafe.
A vote, one way or the other, would be the culmination of years of board members debating what to do with the school.
Exploration of the restructuring and the reorganizing of Milton elementary schools had been discussed by the Board of Directors over the past decade, as other local districts reconfigured their elementary grades, Keegan noted.
Beginning in November of 2013, a formal group of stakeholders began meeting as a part of the Building Effective Schools Community Group.
This group established goals and areas that they felt were important to the Milton Area School District. After spending two years examining data, The Report on the Elementary Reconfiguration Process was presented to the Board of Directors at the June 16, 2015 Board Meeting.
Other information the Board receives includes an annual staffing report, which provides data related to overall student enrollment, enrollment by grade level and staff employed by the Milton Area School District. The Board approves an annual budget, in doing so it faces rising expenditures and decreasing revenues every year, Keegan explained.
Most recently the Board entered into a five-building feasibility study with the Architectural Studio, of Emmaus.
The idea of an Elementary School complex has also come up in recent meetings — essentially a plan to consolidate White Deer and Montandon into a larger Baugher — perhaps one that was built either out or up to accommodate more students.
"We need to move quickly on deciding what to do, on having a vision," school board member Brett Hosterman said at a special May meeting. "This is an election year. A new board could come in and decide to do something else entirely."
There are tough decisions ahead, Keegan cautioned.
"The way I see it," School board president David Edinger said, "we have two big decisions ahead. One, what will we do with the Montandon school; and two, which way do we move forward with the Baugher school. Do we upgrade, do we add on to the structure?"
The decision on Montandon could come Tuesday.