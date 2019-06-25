Montandon Elementary school will close immediately following a 7-2 vote at the Milton Area School meeting Tuesday night.
Directors voted to close the school at the end of the month. Students will not attend the school when the new year begins in August.
Exploration of the restructuring and the reorganizing of Milton elementary schools had been discussed by the Board of Directors over the past decade, as other local districts reconfigured their elementary grades.
Beginning in November of 2013, a formal group of stakeholders began meeting as a part of the Building Effective Schools Community Group.
This group established goals and areas that they felt were important to the Milton Area School District. After spending two years examining data, The Report on the Elementary Reconfiguration Process was presented to the Board of Directors at the June 16, 2015 Board Meeting.
More details will be posted when they become available.