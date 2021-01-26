MIFFLINBURG — Because of the snow expected today, the Mifflinburg Area School District will shift to remote learning for the day.
On its district Facebook Monday, school officials announced the district would "implement a day of remote learning" for today. All district school buildings will be closed for instructional purposes. Buses and vans will not run.
This will count as a school day, so students should be sure to check their class learning sites for assigned activities, the district alert said.