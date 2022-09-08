LEWISBURG — Help is on the way to 250 students in the Lewisburg Area School District after the district’s Snack Pack program partnered with Giant and the Miller Center to send home backpacks full of food, personal hygiene products and school supplies.
Wednesday marked the first of Lewisburg’s bi-weekly backpack program for students in grades K-8. The program, in place for several years and duplicated at districts throughout the area, sends home food to get students and their families through the weekend and in the case of the initial giveaway, a positive start to the school year.
Partnering to kick off Hunger Action Month, Giant, the school district and Miller Center are aiming to fill gaps in in-school and after-school programs, officials said.
“We’re running about 28 percent of our children who are food insecure, so this is incredible,” said program chairwoman Lynn Berg.
“We can’t get enough of this kind of stuff,” Berg said. “It’s a great way to kick off our year and to have it at no expense, we are just super grateful.
Four volunteers from the Giant Company were on hand to work with Lewisburg officials getting the supplies ready for the young students and their families.
Berg said the program is as important as ever with pandemic-era funding for free school meals expiring this year.
That means many students who were getting free meals over the last two years may now not be eligible.
“It gets a little harder each year, especially this year with the COVID funding being lifted,” Berg said. “So some money is budgeted and we are applying for some grants.”
Evan Oliveri, of Giant, said the supermarket chain runs similar programs throughout its business region.
He said volunteers will be in Altoona today.
Each pack is filled with food like macaroni and cheese, Pop Tarts, Gatorade and granola bars, along with body wash and school supplies.
“We love being able to help kids in our backyards, in our communities,” Oliveri said. “Unfortunately, in every community out there, there is help needed. COVID opened a lot of eyes to how much need there was.”
While the school supplies were certainly appreciated, the food is what can make the biggest difference, Berg said.
“It’s hard for kids to learn when they are worried about having things in their tummies,” the retired music teacher noted. “It certainly helps with the learning curve.”