Valley educators said data showing significant drops in math and reading scores are not surprising and show the impact of numerous students studying online.
According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, math scores dropped for the first time ever and reading scores had their lowest decrease in three decades.
"It was to be expected that there was going to be a decrease in students’ test scores this past year. Responses to the pandemic over the past 2 years have been extremely disruptive to the basic routines and schedules of schools and ultimately, our students," said Sherri Smith, the director of professional development for the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. "Beyond just increased learning and emotional concerns of students, the actual testing environments and schedules for assessing students was not typical - all key factors that have a negative impact on students’ test scores."
For Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell, the data show a clear indication that online education isn't a long-term viable option.
"It is even more evidence that online learning does not work for the masses," he said. "If this does not alarm politicians they have now willfully turned a blind eye on privatization for profit cyber lobbyist."
During the early onset of COVID and its impact on schools, many students had varying degrees of success due to programs in place or even technological issues.
This lack of consistency, not only from state to state, but district to district and even students within the same school district, meant students were learning at different speeds and in foreign environments.
"The degree of disruption was not equitable among school systems; some suffered more disruptions than others," Smith said. "We remain positive that as we enter a more typical school year and with the additional efforts of our educators to address any missed learning, students can overcome their learning gaps in the coming 1-2 years.
"People of all ages have always practiced problem-solving through human interaction, for two years this human interaction was with the benefit of hindsight interrupted by both altruistic and financial greed motivations," Campbell said. "This data should come as no surprise as we have had years of data of the massive performance gap of cyber schools and the realization online learning was never meant for children."
Interim Danville Superintendent Harry Mathias said he is seeing a mixed bag in his short-term role in Montour County.
"Fortunately the data we are seeing is pretty positive," he said. "There are some minor areas of student learning loss that we are addressing with targeted help. But mostly the results are close to pre-pandemic. This result is a testament to the hard work and values of our teachers, staff, administrators, parents and most importantly, students."
Daily Item reporters Rick Dandes and Justin Strawser contributed to this story, along with CNHI statehouse reporter Eric Scicchitano.