As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States approached this week, teachers across the Valley taught history lessons about an event that redefined America.
These lessons have been taught across two decades and it’s now passed the point where students can reflect on their own memories. Current students were born after the attacks.
“There’s still interest from certain kids but we have to teach it more now rather than just reflect on it,” said Andrew Berkey, a social studies teacher at Danville Area High School.
“I think it’s a challenge to have kids make an emotional connection to something from before they were born,” said Berkey’s colleague, Rebecca Blansfield, also a U.S. history teacher at Danville High, “but something that’s impacted them their entire lives.”
Events like the Challenger disaster, the Vietnam War, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the desegregation of public schools all represent demarcation points for certain generations. For others, like 9/11 is now, it’s history.
Melissa Boonie teaches modern world history to 10th-grade students of Midd-West High School. She uses primary source film clips along with lessons on terrorism and Afghanistan from school textbooks.
A few years ago, her students were toddlers or babies on Sept. 11, 2001. Few had memories of the event. She recalled one student having remembered being in a playpen and looking on as their grandmother burst into tears. Years later, the student was able to connect that memory to 9/11, she said.
“Now, I have a class full of kids who weren’t even alive when it happened,” Boonie said. “When I show them primary source film clips, I’ve had several students get very emotional. I had a lot of kids tell me they had no idea it was that bad.”
They watch in silence and take in the images akin to those who did so live 20 years ago, Boonie said.
A new challenge, Boonie said, is in preventing discussions from devolving into personal attacks over politics. And, with the withdrawal from Afghanistan being so fresh, Boonie said many students are asking about the exit. The context to the war there is something covered across several lessons throughout the school year, she said.
Military perspective
Retired Lt. Col. Richard K. Cassem II is the senior Army instructor with Shikellamy High School’s ROTC program. Cassem planned to teach about 9/11 with the perspective of having served in the U.S. military before and after the terrorist attacks.
He was a captain in the Army on Sept. 11, 2001, serving as a basic training company commander at Fort Jackson, S.C. He later served in Iraq.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Patriot Day, Cassem said he and his students will explore the geopolitical climate leading up to the attacks and the events as they occurred that day including the actions of first responders, bystanders and the media. The curriculum will include studying the political and military responses and consequences within the U.S. Cadets will participate in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen essay competition.
This is Cassem’s first year in a classroom. He said he’s already been asked by cadets about his own experience in the military after 9/11. Other questions hit on separation of powers, international coalitions and the process of declaring war.
“I tell them the truth the best I can about why politicians do the things they do. I don’t make a judgment. As members of the executive branch, our job is to execute the laws made and not to judge them. I tell them they can and should have an opinion about everything but that we don’t use our military status to express discontent about politics,” Cassem said.
Cadets moved by images
Jaylin Martinez and Zachary Hunter each are 15-year-old sophomores in Cassem’s class. They were born years after the attacks and admit it’s hard for them to conceive the resulting shift in the American lifestyle.
Videos and photographs from that day do stir strong emotions, both Martinez and Hunter said.
Hunter thinks about a soundbite he heard from someone within the twin towers. A man was on the phone speaking with a loved one, explaining he didn’t think he’d make it out. There were screams and video footage atop the audio that showed one of the towers collapsing before the line cut off.
“That just made me extremely agitated,” said Hunter, who’s weighing a career in the military or as a history teacher. “It made two or three cadets cry. It’s extremely impactful.”
Martinez said she sometimes reflects about what life would be like had the 9/11 attacks never happened. She’s participated in the honor guard for Patriot Day before and said it was a moving experience. An aspiring military medic, Martinez said she also wonders how she might have responded.
“I would have preferred to be able to save those people’s lives,” Martinez said.
Think for yourself
Andrea Teats teaches social studies for seventh-graders at Midd-West. She uses Patriot Day or emphasizes community service as bellringers to initiate lessons on 9/11.
She planned to recall her own experiences from that day with students, and also planned to use the Alan Jackson song “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” to underscore the emotions the attacks drew forth.
In her classroom is a poster that never comes down. It’s an image of the twin towers interspersed with the Statue of Liberty, American flag, firefighters and other first responders. There’s the date, of course, and the phrase, “We will not forget.”
“Seventh-graders usually come in with either zero knowledge or the knowledge they hear from their parents or their parents’ friends. I really encourage them to start thinking for themselves,” Teats said.
Art and history
In her class at Danville, Blansfield said she would use a Google Slides presentation embedded with links to historic news coverage about the plane crashes in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa. They’ll examine materials online from the Flight 93 National Memorial, the Pentagon and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
Katie Kelly is working with Berkey and Blansfield to incorporate art into history lessons.
“We actually look at the artwork that came out of 9/11,” Kelly said, “How history is told through art and what emotions are conveyed.”
It will result in a temporary memorial at the high school, special for the 20th anniversary.
History students’ writings and sketches on Post-It notes will be arranged in the school’s main hallway to mimic the twin towers. There will be a painting of the American flag and quotes from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
“When we look at that artwork and they’re able to draw from their emotions, I think that’s maybe the most important part. Art history has been painted throughout time. It gives students a different outlook than what they see when they’re reading from a history book,” Kelly said.