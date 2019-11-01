DANVILLE — Officials at the Danville School District and law enforcement are working together investigating a new "possible" threat to the high school, made public Friday afternoon.
Acting Danville School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle posted this statement on the school's website:
"This is Dr. Boyle from the Danville Area School District. We have been notified of the possibility of a potential threat in the High School for a future date, not today. We are thoroughly investigating and responding to the situation with the local authorities. The safety of your children is our utmost concern. We will update you as additional information becomes available."
Reached in her office late Friday afternoon, Boyle declined to elaborate on the statement.
She confirmed that she was working with local law enforcement, investigating the potential threat.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis also said they were in contact with the school district and that the threat was "under investigation."
Mattis declined to comment any further.
This is the third threat at the school district in recent weeks. Threats found in the school on consecutive days, Oct. 14 and 15, are also under investigation.