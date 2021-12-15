SUNBURY — Agora Cyber Charter School, which currently serves 50 students from Northumberland County, has earned accreditation by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools.
Based in King of Prussia, Agora serves 5,500 students in Pennsylvania. Middle States accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards.
Agora began the accreditation process in the spring of 2019 with the goal of completing it in one year. While most schools take at least two years to go through the process, Agora was able to meet its one-year goal.