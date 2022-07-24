FILE - A man pays his respects at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in the May 24 school shooting, on June 2, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. This week's release of striking video showing police inaction during the Uvalde school shooting provoked one unexpected response — anger toward the two Texas news outlets, even though their scoop provided what many in the community were seeking. The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV faced complaints of insensitivity toward families of the 19 children and two adults killed in the shooting.