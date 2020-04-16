PIAA District IV Member Schools will be honoring the Class of 2020 on Friday and supporting the nurses, doctors, and first responders on the front line of COVID-19 by lighting up their stadiums for 20 minutes starting at 8:30.
Several schools in Texas have initiated this and the time frame is in conjunction with the National Porch Light Campaign.
Scoreboards will be displaying the score as 20-20 in honor of this year's graduating class, while 4th Down and 19 Yards to Go will be displayed as the down and distance signifying COVID-19 is on its final down.
Please note that supporting residents are not permitted on stadium grounds during this ceremony and should remain at home. School personnel will be posting pictures and videos on their social media sites. Local media will also be covering this event and will be broadcasting their coverage on their TV channels, newspapers, and social media sites.
Those who would like to support this initiative from their homes, should get their favorite noisemaker (cowbells, horns, etc.) or rally towel, poms, etc. and take a selfie picture or video, post it to their social media site and tag their school. People are also encouraged to use the hashtag #PIAATogether when posting about this event.
— THE DAILY ITEM