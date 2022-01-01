Valley school districts are planning to return to in-person instruction early this week as winter breaks are scheduled to end.
Leading into the break, two districts — Milton and Selinsgrove — shifted some instruction to remote in some schools as cases increased. School leaders in the Valley said in-person classes will resume this week.
Lewisburg Area is the only district with a mandatory masking policy. School directors there voted to extend the mask mandate until April and said they would revisit protocols if community transmission levels dropped in the coming weeks and months.
Superintendent Jennifer Baugh said they are "planning for an in-person return. We are monitoring cases, and the concern will be staffing levels to ensure we can be open safely."
At Danville, superintendent Ricki Boyle said classes will resume in person on Monday with optional masking. She did say the school board there meets on Jan. 11 and will discuss the policy.
Both Line Mountain and Milton Area school districts will not have remote learning and will return in-person this week.
"Line Mountain Area School District will be in person,” said Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell. “There was never even a discussion about remote learning.”
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said, "Currently, we are not planning to go virtual. We return January 3 to in-person instruction."
Mifflinburg's winter break concludes Monday, superintendent Dan Lichtel said and the district will be back in person Tuesday. Midd-West also returns on Tuesday.
In a letter sent to parents in the district over break, Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski told parents to keep children at home if they are showing symptoms.
"If a student is not feeling well, keep them home and communicate with our nursing department for further guidance," he wrote. "We will take the uniqueness of the COVID climate into account and work with you throughout the process to ensure that your child is regularly attending school when possible, as well as supporting your family’s decision to keep your child home when they are not feeling well."
Since August, there have been 181 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,239 in Northumberland, 359 in Snyder and 461 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 123,427 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 23,421 among those 0-4. Among 0-4-year-olds in the Valley, there were nine cases in Montour County this week, 11 in Northumberland and at least one case in Snyder and Union counties. As with most COVID data, Health officials do not give specific numbers if there are fewer than five new cases.
At local colleges, Penn State has announced its spring semester will begin on time with in-person classes set to resume Jan. 10.
Bucknell University is scheduled to return to class on Jan. 18 — the Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The university has already announced students will be required to get third booster shots to return to campus. Susquehanna University's spring semester begins Jan. 30.