Several Valley schools have released information about students collecting personal belongings and scheduled meal pickups during the statewide school closure beginning Monday.
Check back for updates.
Lewisburg
Buildings closed Monday, will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. until regular dismissal times to get personal belongings. Central offices will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details will be released Tuesday.
Milton
Free meals will be provided to all students through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option. These meals are available to any child age 18 and younger regardless of the family’s economic status or district residence. Lunch and breakfast will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.
Pick up is available Monday through Friday, March 16-March 27 at: High/Middle School (Pick up in front of High School) 12:30-1 p.m.; Baugher Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; White Deer Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Montandon Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Warrior Run
Students to collect their belongings (in addition to Chromebooks) from lockers in the middle and high schools from 1-3 p.m. Monday. If you have an elementary student and absolutely need an item from the school, please contact the elementary school office tomorrow. Medication may be picked up at all three buildings between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Danville
Breakfast/lunch pick up for students will start today for students receiving free or reduced lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Danville Middle School. The pick up location will be at the rear entrance of the Middle School (along the rear access road). Breakfast for the next day will be given with the lunch pick up.
Shamokin
There will be no student instruction. Student meals will be available for pickup located in the Annex parking lot at Seventh and Arch streets starting Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday during the closure. Breakfast for the following day will be given with lunch.