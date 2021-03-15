A 21-year old Schuylkill County woman was killed when a utility-vehicle she was a passenger in rolled onto to its side on Sunday in Northumberland County.
According to state police at Stonington, Karli M. Snyder, of Pitman, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northumberland County coroner's office.
The crash occurred at 3:26 p.m. Sunday along Howerters Road in Upper Mahanoy Township. According to police, a Polaris Ranger driven by Molly Westfall, 34, of Pitman, rolled onto the passenger side while making a turn onto Cemetery Road.
Three other passengers, 11- and 9-year-old boys and a 4-year-old girl, were uninjured in the crash. Westfall was transported to Geisinger in Danville after the accident with suspected minor injuries.
State police assisted on the scene by Hegins EMS and AREA Services, along with fire departments from Klingerstown and Pillow.