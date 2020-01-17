The State Correctional Institute at Retreat will close following a review by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Corrections.
Gov. Wolf announced Friday that he has completed his review is calling for the full closure.
“The SCI Retreat closure report was developed through a transparent, inclusive process and provides a thorough, straightforward, facts-based review of the realities surrounding the facility’s financial needs and the effects a closure could have on the staff, inmates, and the community in regard to public safety. These factors indicate to me that closure is the right decision,” Gov. Wolf said. “I understand that a closure is tough on the employees, the community and the inmates and their families. The DOC staff will work to ensure a smooth transition for all involved and I will be in touch with DOC executive staff throughout the closure process.”
DOC staff will be on site to help employees with relocation to a DOC facility within a 65-mile radius of SCI Retreat, which is in Hunlock Creek, Luzerne County. There are six DOC facilities within the 65-mile radius.
Gov. Wolf pointed to several factors inherent in his decision to order the closure:
- The DOC continues to experience a significant decrease in the inmate population. In fact, a reduction of 1,900 inmates in fiscal year 2018-19 was the largest one-year decrease in the department’s history – all at a time when crime rates continue to fall.
- Current projections anticipate a continued decline in the prison population over the next five years while DOC is also faced with the challenge of a projected budget deficit of approximately $140 million for fiscal year 2019-20.
- All employees will be offered continued employment at another SCI within 65 miles of SCI Retreat.
- The closure will not affect the safety or security of the staff, inmates, and public.
- The DOC can continue to prioritize the safety of staff, inmates and the community in addition to remaining a good steward of taxpayer money.
“As a result of the significant budget deficit and continued decrease in the inmate population, among other factors, it would be fiscally irresponsible to not close the prison,” Gov. Wolf said.