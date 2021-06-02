Scientists and naturalists are looking forward to hearing the high-pitched mating call of trillions of cicadas as they emerge from a 17-year underground slumber.
Periodical cicadas, also known as Brood X, only rise to the skies every 17 years in the Northeastern part of the U.S, and, although they grow to up to two inches long with a wingspan up to four inches and emit a noise as loud as a lawnmower, are not dangerous.
“These little guys can’t bite, they won’t eat your plants, and generally, can’t cause any harm. They only bring joy in my opinion,” said Matt Wilson, a scientist with Susquehanna University’s Freshwater Research Institute.
The Brood X cicada emergence has already begun in some parts of Pennsylvania and Wilson predicts Valley residents will begin seeing — and hearing — them in the next one to four weeks. They emerge when the soil temperature hits 64 degrees Fahrenheit and prefer rain.
“This is a truly incredible natural phenomenon that will only happen a few times in any of our lifetimes,” Wilson said. “Consider pulling up a lawn chair and marveling at it. It’s like a living version of Halley’s Comet that keeps you company for over a month. What on earth could possibly be better?”
Pennsylvania state parks naturalist Heidi Mullendore said the periodical cicada has been long misunderstood, with the pilgrims mistaking them for a winged Biblical plague when confronted by them at Plymouth Rock and Bob Dylan wrote about them in his song, “Day of the Locusts.”
“A lot of people have misconceptions about them. First, they aren’t locusts. and second, they aren’t dangerous,” said Mullendore, who works as an environmental educator at Canoe Creek State Park near Altoona. “The biggest thing we tell people is that they aren’t going to hurt anyone.”
Like Wilson, Mullendore views their emergence this summer as a chance to experience a “fascinating” biological phenomenon that occurs just once every 17 years.
“Cicadas are one of the insect world’s great survivors,” Mullendore said. “And these are a brood that is different than every other cicada that you would normally see or hear in our region every summer. This is something people should get excited about.
“When you’re hearing them in the hundreds and thousands, it’s like standing next to a chainsaw,” she said. “But what we always try to remind people is that it doesn’t last forever.”
The cicadas’ life span is about four to six weeks.
State Department of Agriculture officials urge the public to avoid using pesticides on them, saying the consequences could far outweigh the benefits.
“The risk of harming beneficial pollinators or other bugs, or pets or other wildlife that may eat cicadas, to wipe out a temporary annoyance is not worth it,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
Mullendore called the cicadas the ultimate survivors, saying they have adapted to ensure their species can withstand the numerous risks they face from predators such as raccoons, squirrels and birds.
Even humans are discovering they make a tasty treat.
One contributor on Food.com posted a recipe for a breaded, deep-fried cicada and in “Cooking With Cicadas,” author R. Scott Frothingham compares the insects to shrimp.
Mullendore doubts many people will be snacking on the creatures, but Wilson is up for the challenge.
“I’ve heard they taste like asparagus,” he said. “I look forward to trying it this year.”
The (Johnstown, Pa.) Tribune-Democrat reporter David Hurst and Tribune Content Agency contributed to this story.