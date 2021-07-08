DANVILLE — Scientists have discovered a rare genetic mutation that is associated with protection against obesity after analyzing genetic and associated health data from 645,000 volunteers, including participants in Geisinger's MyCode Community Health Initiative.
Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC) discovered the mutations in the GPR75 gene. As part of the research that led to the finding, published in Science, RGC scientists found that individuals who have at least one inactive copy of the GPR75 gene have lower BMI and, on average, tend to weigh about 12 pounds less and face a 54% lower risk of obesity than those without the mutation. Protective mutations were found in about one of every 3,000 people sequenced.
Regeneron scientists, collaborating with scientists at New York Medical College, replicated their finding in mice that were genetically engineered using technology to lack copies of the GPR75 gene. Such mice gained 44% less weight than mice without the mutation when both groups were fed a high-fat diet.
— THE DAILY ITEM