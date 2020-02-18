The local chapters of the Boy Scouts of America will not be affected by Tuesday's announcement that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to local Scout leaders.
The Boy Scouts of America, after decades of being crippled by child sex abuse claims, announced early Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, vowing to both “compensate victims” and “continue carrying out its mission for years to come.” The local Scout leaders said each of their councils is independent; only the national organization filed for bankruptcy.
"Susquehanna Council has not filed for bankruptcy," said Dennis Dugan, the executive of the Susquehanna Council, in a prepared statement. "Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience."
The Susquehanna Council — which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area — is separate and distinct from the national organization. Their camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council, said Dugan.
Columbia-Montour Council Scout Executive/CEO Paul B. Knox said all money raised in the local Council will continue to serve the local programs, scouts and leaders.
"We are strong, we are doing well, and all your money will remain local," said Knox. "In other words, business is continuing and we are still serving the youth. We are thriving, we are doing all the wonderful things we have always done. We are continuing a solid program that invigorates the youth and instills leadership and prepares them for tomorrow."
Knox said the news doesn't come as a surprise because it's been a possibility reported on in the media before the decision.
"We have had some conversations with the board and leaders, and we will probably have more of those discussions now," he said. "Right now, we're getting ready for summer camps, we have a great weekend planned for this weekend, and business will continue on."
Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on.
The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago but are only now eligible to sue because of recent changes in their states’ statute-of-limitations laws.
By going to bankruptcy court, the Scouts can put those lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately they could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation trust fund that could surpass a billion dollars.
The bankruptcy petition listed the Boy Scouts' assets as between $1 billion and $10 billion, and its liabilities at $500 million to $1 billion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.