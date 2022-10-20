Is there still a place for ham radio operators in these days of universal internet and cellphones?
“Absolutely,” says Tom Smith, of Danville. Smith is president of the Columbia-Montour Amateur Radio Club and brought his love of radio to Scouts this past weekend at the Danville chapter of JOTA or Jamboree-on-the-Air.
“When most people think of ham radio, they picture a bunch of old guys gabbing to each other about their day-to-day problems. But it is much more than that,” said Smith.
His interest began when he was in the Air Force, and he now holds an Extra Class FCC license.
“There’s a lot of science in radio,” he said. “That’s what I like about it.”
JOTA, sponsored by Scouting USA during the third weekend of October each year, is “the largest Scouting event in the world,” according to the BSA. It “uses amateur radio to link Scouts and radio operators around the world and around the nation.”
During the weekend, in addition to getting a chance to talk long distance to other Scouts, local campers learned all about radio communications, how the equipment works, how to use it in an emergency, and how to get licensed by the FCC.
Troop 4077, a girls’ troop in Danville that formed three years ago, as soon as girls were allowed into the Scouts BSA program, hosted the weekend campout at a picnic ground outside of Danville.
Smith, who also serves as committee chair of that troop, taught the merit badge class and organized the weekend activities. Participants were able to complete the Radio Merit Badge over the weekend.
Scouts BSA Troop 4077 and Cub Pack 30, both of which meet at Grove Presbyterian, had a head start into radio, with three Scouts and eight adult leaders currently licensed as amateur radio operators. Two Cub Scouts, Vincent Kahler and Bradley Cummings, earned their technician license at age 9, while Abbi Smith earned a technician and then a general class license at age 11.
Scouts from Troop 20 in Lightstreet, Troop 247 in Elysburg, and Pack 30 in Danville joined the girls of Troop 4077 in a wide range of radio activities, including “Fox Hunting” (as might be used to find a downed aircraft), a game called Lego Soup, a Scavenger Hunt, a Morse Code Station, and opportunities to operate the radios on-site under the direction of Radio Club members.
Crucial for emergencies
The setup included both VHF/UHF radio (short-range radio) and HF radio (worldwide communications, also known as short-wave). David Mosteller, a Radio Club member, explained how VHF/UHF makes use of “repeaters” to get signals into hard-to-reach places. The club has installed repeaters atop high points like Catawissa Mountain and Red Rock north of Benton. Tom Smith said the Red Rock repeater allowed reliable communication from here to his daughter when she is at Camp Lavigne, the Scout camp north of Benton famous for its spotty or non-existent cellphone service.
With the HF radio, Mosteller said, the signal has to bounce off the ionosphere.
Radio is crucial for emergencies. The Radio Club works not only with Scouts to help them get licensed but also with police and emergency personnel. Coming up soon is a drill in the area surrounding the nuclear power plant in Berwick.
“Radios can still communicate when other things fail,” said Mosteller. “Radio doesn’t go down.”
To connect with other Scouts worldwide at the Jamboree, Smith said, “We have to first locate a clear frequency and then send out a call: ‘CQ jamboree CQ jamboree, this is (call sign) and standing by for a contact.’”
Every licensed operator has a specific call sign made up of letters and numbers to identify them. CQ means calling anyone anywhere, Jamboree means they are Scouts. and then you have to keep repeating that message until someone answers.
“Last year we heard from someone in Raesfeld, Germany,” Smith said.
“We never know who is going to answer,” said Smith. “Radio waves can travel thousands of miles.”