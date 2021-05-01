SUNBURY — The Sunbury Wetlands Project is beginning to come to fruition thanks to more than 600 volunteer hours from various individuals and a local Boy Scouts troop.
State grant money is being used for cleanup, installation of benches and a parking area, placement of educational signage and creation of a walking trail, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said.
But the mayor said he wanted to honor the volunteers, especially the Sunbury Boy Scout Troop 333.
“They deserve so much credit for their dedication to the project,” Karlovich said.
Karlovich invited the troop to Monday’s City Council meeting and gave them the city’s “Caring Award.”
The Scouts have dedicated 382 community service hours already and Karlovich said they are planning many more.
“I wanted to get involved in this project because it was interesting,” Scout Ethan Smith said. “This will make an impact on the community for all of us.”
The project labeled, S.W.E.E.P., began in 2017 when Karlovich said he wanted to turn the wetlands area, between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, into a destination for visitors and tourists.
Phase 1 of the S.W.E.E.P project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park — began in 2018, Karlovich said.
“The habitat will be something amazing for the central Susquehanna Valley and the city,” Karlovich said. “This will be a great benefit for the entire community and there has been a lot of work and a lot of people who have dedicated time and effort into making this possible.”
Karlovich, who is not seeking re-election, said he wants to remain with the project after his term expires.
“This project will help boost the city’s economic success, bring visitors, more people who want to live here, invest here, remove blight and be an important educational role model while helping to ensure the health and safety of the community all while protecting this natural habitat,” he said. “This will become an outdoor natural protected paradise with plenty of education and hiking trails that will be ADA compliant.”
The “wetland portion” is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
Karlovich also said the Shikellamy JROTC program has been essential in helping with the cleanup during Phase 1.
“We have so many great volunteers who are excited about this project,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to move this forward.”
Karlovich told council members so far the city has invested $17,900 into the project, and $4,000 of that was to remove dangerous trees that were beginning to fall near properties located near the wetland area.
The city also received a $57,000 grant through SEDA-COG dedicated to the project.