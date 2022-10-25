SUNBURY — The Sea Scouts — an initiative under the larger Boy Scouts of America — are recruiting in the region.
Sea Scouts "is a co-ed youth-led and adult-mentored experience that includes valuable certiﬁcations in SCUBA, boating safety, lifesaving, and CPR, as well as advancement in rank from Apprentice to Quartermaster," according to a news release from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky.
The Riverkeeper Association, through its HERYN (Helping Engage our River's Youth with Nature) program, is the charter organization for the program. Steve Smith will be the program's Skipper, which will entail duties similar to a troop's Scoutmaster.
Young people aged 14 to 20 and adult leaders interested in learning more about HERYN or Sea Scouts can contact Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com.