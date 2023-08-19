EAST BUFFALO TWP. — Seal coating work in East Buffalo Township starts on Monday.
The contractor will start the work at 7 a.m. Monday. The township is spending $714,939 on road paving and seal coating for 21 miles of roadway in 2023.
"Please allow yourself some extra time to get to work," according to a township announcement. "Please stay alert and avoid distraction. Watch for road construction signs, pay attention to signs and flaggers, and remember to be patient and kind. They are only trying to make your rods safer."
The seal coating work in Brookpark Village consists of the following: Bull Run Crossing from Route 45 to the township line; Reitz Boulevard from Route 45 to the township line; Meixell Circle; Baylor Boulevard; Farley Circle from Reitz Boulevard to the township line; Haire Avenue from Farley Circle to the township line; and Saint Mary West.
The seal coating work in Linn Town consists of 18th, 17th, 16th and 14th Streets; and Harrison Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue.
On Stein Lane, the work will be from Fruit Farm Road to the township line and from the township line to Smoketown Road. On College Park, the work consists of of the following: Wending Way from Wending Way to Abbey Lane and McRae Lane; Helene Lane from Wending Way to the dead end; Colonial Lane from Wending Way to dead end; Betty Lane; Abbey Lane; McRae Lane; College Court from one dead end to the other; and Hillcrest Lane from College Court to Route 15 South.
The township supervisors accepted a $227,682.24 bid from New Enterprise Stone, of Winfield, for road paving, and a $382,256.82 bid from Midland Asphalt, of Bloomsburg, for seal coating. The supervisors also approved a budget transfer of $105,000 from its street reserve account to its general fund for additional road projects.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER