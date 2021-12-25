SUNBURY — A 6-month-old bloodhound named Bax is being trained by the Central Region 49 Search and Rescue Team’s K-9 (SER K-9) unit as a search and rescue dog in Northumberland County.
The full breed male bloodhound, one of five canines being trained in Northumberland County, has been training every Sunday with SAR 49-K9 unit in urban and rural settings. Bax is in the process of getting his certification in man trailing and air scenting, according to Brian Wheary, the work transportation coordinator for the county sheriff office and Bax’s owner and handler.
“When the opportunity arose, I jumped right on it,” said Wheary, also an assistant fire chief with Overlook Fire Company in Ralpho Township and a member of the Central Region 49 Search and Rescue Team’s K-9 unit. “This is what I’ve done for the last 30 years in law enforcement and the fire department. If he saves lives, that’s a definite plus. All his training will be well worth it and exactly what we’re trying to do.”
Bax seems to lend itself to follow its nose, said Wheary.
“His ears drag on the ground, sweeping odors to his nose,” he said. “Even his wrinkly facial skin helps collect odors and funnel them to his nose. His heavily muscled neck and shoulders make it possible for him to sniff the ground for long periods of time, and over many miles, without getting tired.”
Bax is being trained to pick up a scent from personal articles collected from a missing person. Bed linens and clothing are used most often, as well as pieces of gauze containing scents collected from a steering wheel or a vehicle headrest, said Wheary.
“We take Bax to the area where the person was last seen, we let Bax walk around and kind of explore for a few minutes, and then we present Bax with that scent, and then it’s off to the races,” said Wheary.
When Bax smells the belongings of a person they are looking for, an odor image embeds itself on his brain, he said.
“It’s sort of like taking a picture of the odor,” said Wheary. “Bax is then able to track the scent. This focused and energetic breed makes perfect search and rescue dogs, and won’t rest until they have reached the end of their trail.”
The dog was donated by Central Region 49 member Jerry Mulberger.
Bax and Wheary will attend numerous seminars instructed by INBTI (International Bloodhound Training Institute) they will be heading to Long Island, New York, for a three-day Man Trailing seminar with INBTI on Jan. 6-8.
During the Sunday training, Bax is working with all bloodhounds, including two certified adults and four puppies in training.
SER K-9 unit trains and promotes the working dog available 24 hours a day, responds to requests from law enforcement, emergency management, fire departments or other official requesting agencies, during natural or man-made disasters, drownings, police assist and lost or missing persons in urban and wilderness settings, no cost to the requesting agencies. SER K-9 team also works to promote understanding and public awareness of the role of search dogs and to further the public knowledge, interest and use of search and rescue trained dogs through public demonstrations and lectures to local agencies, schools, civic organizations, retirement and rest homes, said Wheary.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe said he is “100 percent” supportive of Bax and Wheary’s efforts to train him.
“I was never lucky enough to have (access) to a tracking dog,” Wolfe said of his time at the Shamokin Police Department or the sheriff’s office. “I like that Brian is doing this on his own time and using his own resources.”
Former Sheriff Chad Reiner had a drug dog, but never a tracking dog, said Wolfe.
Wolfe thanked Mulberger for the donation because full blood dogs can be expensive.
Bax should be fully certified by mid-2022, said Wheary.