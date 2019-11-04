Police are searching Hess Fields in Danville right now.
The 911 center would not reveal what authorities are searching for and could provide no other details at this time.
Police officers from Danville, Mahoning Township and Riverside are searching at the recreation area, off Montour Street, along with state police troopers from the Milton Barracks and Danville fire police.
A state police helicopter has been summoned.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.