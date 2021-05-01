SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Mediation will hold a panel discussion about second chances featuring speakers who have been imprisoned.
The event, The Road to Redemption, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in honor of Second Chance Month.
Speakers will talk about their experiences of being incarcerated, where they are now, and how they took advantage of their second chances.
Featured speakers will include: Sunnee DiBlasi-Green, Christina Guyer-Torres, Roberto V, Carlos Johnson, and Susquehanna Valley Mediation’s own Terrell Mosley.
“I think that it is important to highlight the positive roles and work that is done by people who have had to work twice as hard to reach the same result as others,” said Mosley, the prison re-entry coordinator for Susquehanna Valley Mediation. “Some of us grow up in non-traditional homes or come from broken families. It took hitting rock bottom for me to realize that if I wanted to live a good life and be the father to my children that I never had, I would have to humble myself and reclaim my life instead of letting my life get the best of me.”
The panelists will answer questions from the public following the discussion which will be moderated by Susquehanna Valley Mediation Executive Director Susan Jordan.
The event will be available on both Zoom and Facebook Live. More information on how to participate can be found on Susquehanna Valley Mediation’s Facebook page.