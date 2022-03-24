LEWISBURG — Twenty-five residents interested in how state police reconstruct accident scenes or how forensics investigations are conducted will have a unique opportunity next month. Applications for the second Central Susquehanna Valley Citizen's Police Academy are due by March 28.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick said the six-week course is limited to 25 people and applications are due by Monday.
In 2020, the course was first brought to the area and was run by Milton trooper Mark Reasner.
The course is open to anyone who is 18 or older, Pelachick said.
State police conduct a background check on those applying, she said.
The course will be held every Tuesday starting on April 12 and will run for six weeks at the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, in Lewisburg.
The course includes various sessions on what a state trooper goes through on a day-to-day basis, and also focuses on answering questions for the public.
The course will also include classes on forensics, DUI enforcement, use of force and accident reconstruction, according to Pelachick.
The course is a concept originated by the state police who wanted to offer any adults that live in Union, Northumberland, Montour or Snyder counties and who are interested in police procedures to attend.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he attended the first academy in Lewisburg and learned some things.
"It's so informative and a great experience for the public to understand what police go through," he said. "I think this is a great program and glad to see it is coming back again."
Anyone interested in attending can email Pelachick at apelachick@pa.gov.