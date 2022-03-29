DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Supervisor Larry Robertson Monday submitted his letter of resignation, effective today, due to failing health.
He is the second supervisor on the five-member board to resign this month. T.S. Scott resigned at the end of the March 14 supervisors meeting, saying he had to care for his wife, Karen, who is battling cancer for the fourth time.
“My health has deteriorated to the effect that I can no longer be an effective supervisor,” Supervisor John Whelan read from Robertson’s letter.
Robertson also stepped down as the township’s representative on the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC). Scott stepped down from the MARC board four weeks ago, and the supervisors appointed Bill Byron on March 14 to replace him in that position.
Scott was appointed supervisor in August of 2016. Both he and Robertson were elected to six-year terms in 2017.
Friday is the deadline for letters of interest for those who want to replace Scott as supervisor. The board will vote on his replacement on April 11. The supervisors have 30 days from Monday to replace Robertson. They also are seeking his replacement on the MARC board.
“We all consider Larry a friend,” Whelan said. “He was always the voice of moderation.”
“He was a good friend,” added Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn. “He was always good to work with.”