SUNBURY — A second individual police said was involved in a stabbing in Sunbury on July 7 has been charged.
Ray Swigart Jr., 32, of Chestnut Street, is the second individual to be charged by Sunbury police after officers said they responded to a male who was allegedly stabbed in the 100 block of N. Fourth Street, at 2:30 a.m. on July 7.
On July 9, 17-year-old Kulpmont resident Kaylee Lehman was also arrested and jailed on $75,000 cash, facing felony robbery and aggravated assault. The stabbing left a male with injuries to his liver, according to court documents. Lehman appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Sunbury police said a third man is in custody, but there has not been charges filed.
Officers said they were provided the names of Swigart Jr., and Lehman during the probe and that they were from Kulpmont.
Police then coordinated with several other police departments to set up a sting operation in the Kulpmont area where they were able to take Swigart and Lehman into custody.
When Swigart was brought back to the Sunbury police station, he allegedly told officers that he was in the Sunbury area when Lehman told him a male tried to strike her, police said.
Swigart said the third person, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, himself and Lehman jumped out of the vehicle when they saw the alleged man who attempted to strike Lehman, according to police. Lehman jumped out of the vehicle and approached the person, according to court documents.
Police said Swigart told them he also jumped out to follow Lehman and when they asked the individual why he attempted to strike the teen, the man allegedly tried to hit Lehman and Swigart, so they ran off to the vehicle, according to court documents.
Swigart allegedly told police he didn’t know anything about anyone being stabbed, according to court documents.
Sunbury police also spoke with Lehman who allegedly told Cpl. Brad Slack that she knew the alleged victim from the past and he owed her $300, police said.
Lehman told officers she saw the man in a gas station on N. 4th Street, so she asked him for his chain to settle the debt and the man refused and left the store, according to court documents.
Lehman said she again saw the man and she jumped out of a vehicle and asked for her money and when the man went to swing at her and Swigart they fled back to the vehicle and all three individuals fled down 4th Street on their way back to Kulpmont, police said.
Lehman said on the ride back to Kulpmont, Swigart asked the third man if he stabbed the male on 4th Street and the response was, “he got stabbed,” according to court documents.
Swigart will be arraigned at a later date.