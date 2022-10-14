PennDOT received a 70 percent response rate from residents in five neighborhoods where noise barriers are proposed for the southern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project.
On Friday via Zoom, Matt Beck, assistant plans engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, told members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee that PennDOT did two rounds of outreach, the latest being in early October. A third round of outreach may be necessary, he said.
"Consistent with the initial results I reported last month, we only received a small number of votes against specific noise walls being constructed," said Beck. "We need to review the updated results more closely for each individual neighborhood. If we don't have a clear majority, we'll coordinate with our central office and the Federal Highway Administration since our decision ultimately requires their approval. We may attempt to do another round of outreach."
Beck said the outreach on the topic has gone well so far.
"We are on track to finalize decisions on noise walls late this year or early next year," he said.
For noise walls to be considered warranted, feasible, and reasonable, the future noise levels must exceed 66 decibels; it must be physically possible to construct a barrier with a noise level reduction of at least five decibels for the majority of impacted residents; and it must also be cost-effective, said Beck.
The five locations are along the northern end of the Selinsgrove bypass between its southbound lanes and South Old Trail; along CSVT’s northbound lanes near Park and Fisher roads; just south of 11th Avenue near the northbound off-ramps of the Route 61 connector in Shamokin Dam; on the opposite side of the Route 61 connector near Orchard Hills; and along CSVT’s southbound lanes in the northern part of the project between Granger’s Road and County Line Road, said Beck.
In June, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. This contract is for earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. Noise walls, as well as nine new bridges, will be included in the second contract for the southern section. The third construction contract is for highway paving.
Utility relocation and ground clearing have been underway for a few weeks, said Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0.
"Another area we were working on that we recently completed is the intersection of Route 15 southbound and Grangers Road," said Deptula. "We installed a right turn turn lane so that when you come south on 15 from Lewisburg or Winfield, when you're coming down the hill, you can safely make a right hand turn. That just opened on Wednesday, late afternoon."
Route 204 and Mill Road is another intersection being upgraded, he said.
Deptula said paving for the last portion of the northern section of the CSVT project is completed between Winfield to Montandon.
"That's a good sign that we're getting really close to the end," he said. "There's still a little bit of work to do. We have guide rails to install, some shoulders to back up, a little bit of seeding. There will be some work for the next two weeks or so. Once that work is done, it will be open four lanes. That's good news for the northern section."
Part of the northern section and the new river bridge opened earlier this summer. The last mile of the southbound portion is between 90 and 95 percent complete, said Deptula.
The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern part of the CSVT south of Winfield. The project will eventually include an interchange and connector to Routes 11-15 and Route 61 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.