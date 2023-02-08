WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Police are searching for a 36-year-old man in connection to an endangering the welfare of children case that left a 6-month-old child in critical condition in late January.
Ernest Reynolds III, of Elm Street, is charged with the felony endangering the welfare of children stemming from an infant child abuse investigation that began on Jan. 26, according to Watsontown Police.
Earlier today, Amanda Parker, 24, also of Elm Street, was arrested and appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on the same charges.
Parker is the sister of 3-year-old Arabella Parker who died in late 2019 after she was beaten by her mother's boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 22, of Trevorton. Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 27, also of Trevorton, was also convicted of homicide after the 2019 incident in Trevorton. Amanda Parker testified on behalf of the commonwealth during the trials.
Watsontown Police are searching for Reynolds and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
Watsontown police say they received a call from Northumberland County Children and Youth officials about a possible child abuse case on Jan. 26 involving a six-month-old child, police said.
County officials said they received a call from Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, explaining they had the child at the hospital in critical condition who needed to be taken by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for treatment.
No other information on the child was released.