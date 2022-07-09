MIFFLINBURG — The 2nd Annual Y to Y Challenge will take place 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
The 7.5-mile walk/run event begins in the area of the Mifflinburg Weis Markets store and ends at the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. The event supports youth programs at the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
One program that stands to benefit is the Teen Leaders Club at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
The Teen Leaders Club includes students in sixth through ninth grades who meet weekly at the Mifflinburg YMCA after school to participate in community service projects.
The public is invited to gather in the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center to cheer on runners and take part in activities including an obstacle course for kids, Pelican’s Snoballs, a food truck, nutrition information and more.
To register and for more information, visit gsvymca.org, or contact Angela Haines at 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.