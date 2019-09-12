HARRISBURG — As cases of e-cigarette-related lung injury have rapidly increased in Pennsylvania and nationwide, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is warning all Pennsylvanians of the dangers of vaping, especially illicit drugs like recreational marijuana and using unregulated products purchased illegally.
“It is essential that people who use e-cigarettes heed this warning, as their life could be at-risk,” Dr. Levine said. “One of the largest concerns with vaping is that we do not know many of the chemicals and additives contained in the products. While we applaud the Food and Drug Administration’s moves to remove products with flavor additives from the market, initial findings in Pennsylvania and across the country indicate patients were vaping illicit products, primarily recreational marijuana or other unregulated products with THC.”
Pennsylvania has 17 suspected cases and nearly 30 additional cases that are being investigated. Each of these cases have suffered serious lung injuries and have been hospitalized. No cases have been associated with medical marijuana bought at a Pennsylvania dispensary.
The department is continuing to work with the Poison Control Centers in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration as part of this widespread investigation.
— THE DAILY ITEM