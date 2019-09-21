MONTANDON — The 6.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, will continue into November. The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
Work next week includes paving the northbound and southbound passing lanes. When paving is complete, the contractor will place new guiderail and rumble strips and lines will be painted.
Long-term lane restrictions are in place. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $4.8 million project.
