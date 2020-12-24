HARRISBURG — Northumberland County, in cooperation with SEDA- Council of Governments, was awarded a $1 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to assist in expanding access to broadband internet for residents of the county, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Reps. Kurt A. Masser (R-107) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108).
The funds will be used to establish a competitive procurement process to incentivize providers to establish reliable service at affordable rates.
This is part of a regional effort to provide reliable internet service to rural parts of our state. The other counties involved in this initiative are: Clinton, Lycoming and Union.
— THE DAILY ITEM