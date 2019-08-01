LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments Executive Director Bill Seigel announced his retirement after nearly 40 years.
Seigel plans to retire next March with the goal of hiring the new executive director by January 2020 with time for the new hire to transition. Seigel became assistant executive director in July 2017. When then-Executive Director Dennis Robinson retired that September, Seigel transitioned into that role.
Those interested in applying are required to submit a formal letter of interest requesting the specific requirements of the position by contacting SEDA-COG’s Human Resources Manager Amanda Owens at aowens@seda-cog.org or 570-524-4491.
Seigel initiated and oversaw SEDA-COG’s strategic planning efforts that sets the stage for the next several years which includes business development support, high-speed internet (broadband) in rural areas, affordable housing, and relationship building, according to SEDA-COG.
Under Seigel’s leadership, the agency is targeting the broadband need with multiple projects. SEDA-COG is piloting a high-speed internet project to address the lack of rural broadband infrastructure in Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties. The agency will partner with internet service providers through a low-interest-rate loan to make quality, affordable broadband available to businesses and residents in those counties, according to SEDA-COG.
SEDA-COG, with Design Nine Inc., also is conducting a broadband study for Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland and Union counties. The study will analyze the types of broadband services available, broadband use patterns and gaps in coverage, and make recommendations to the counties as to how to improve coverage. It sets the stage to fund and implement service.