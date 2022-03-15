Funding from UGI will allow low-income Valley residents to stay warm and prepare their homes for cold weather throughout the year at no cost.
The Low-Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP), administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments in Lewisburg, provides energy-saving improvements to qualifying households to help reduce their utility bills and/or usage. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization Program received $1,044,500 for 10 counties from UGI.
“We help local people stay local and be more energy-wise,” said Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program. “This new funding offers people more opportunities to weatherize their homes and stay prepared for whatever weather comes our way.”
The program allows residents a safer living environment with a warmer home during the heating season and a cooler home during the summer. After the home energy evaluation, the following conservation services and/or equipment may include insulation, air sealing, heating system repairs, furnace clean, tune, and safety inspection, door and window caulking and weather stripping, or carbon monoxide and smoke alarms.
Helen Share, 86, of Danville, said nothing had been done to her house since her husband passed 22 years ago. In December, she qualified for upgrades, including new door sweeps, three leaky windows replaced and insulation installed.
“They were so good,” said Share of the workers. “They just went about their business and really, really kept at it, one thing after another. I was so surprised with how good it turned out.”
Most of the windows hadn’t been replaced since 1962 because they lacked the money to do so, she said.
“I would recommend them in an instant,” she said. “I can’t say enough good things about these guys. If I ever need anything else done, I want that crew to be here.”
Once a person qualifies, an auditor schedules an appointment with a client. The auditor will do specific testing to determine whether a home is leaking heat around the doors and windows or where homes are using or losing energy, said Fox.
SEDA-COG’s coverage includes three different areas of the region: Penn North (PNG), Electric Riders-Penn North, and Central Penn (CPG). PNG covers the following counties: Columbia, Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Montour, and Luzerne. CPG covers Huntingdon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland and Union counties. UGI has granted a budget of $567,000 to PNG, $467,500 to CPG, and $10,000 to Electric Riders.
Last year, SEDA-COG spent $300,000 between all three coverage areas. This year, Fox said they are hoping to invest in 160 homes — 100 more than last year — at an average of $6,500 per household.
Assistance like this has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Fox.
“More people are working from home, they’re realizing their energy consumption is increasing, and the cost for that is increasing,” she said.
With the additional funding and goals, Fox said two positions are open: energy technician and a crew lead.
To qualify for LIURP services, residents must meet the following requirements: an active UGI residential gas heating or electric account; 12 consecutive billing periods; Higher than average gas or electric usage within the past 12 months; 950 CCFs (UGI GAS); 6,000 Kwh (Electric Non-Heating); 12,788 Kwh (Electric Heat); Gross annual income within the 150% of the Federal Poverty Level; If renting, written permission from the landlord to proceed.
To sign up for LIURP or for more information, residents can call 800-844-9276, email liurpteam@ugi.com, or visit www.ugi.com/assistance=programs/liurp.
If residents don’t qualify for LIURP services, they may still qualify for SEDA-COG Weatherization’s LIHEAP or crisis assistance. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program can be reached at 570-522-7219.