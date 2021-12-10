MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District will hold its annual seedling and plant sale. All proceeds from the seedling sale provides funds for educational outreach programs.
Seedlings offered this year include: Norway spruce, American sweet gum, American persimmon, American plum, American hazelnut, Chinese chestnut, white oak, forsythia, and winterberry. Fruit trees offered are Liberty apple and flamin’ fury peach. A special blended deer plot mix and wildflower seed mix will be available and is suited for pollinators of all types. Also available to purchase are bluebird boxes, soil test kits and rigid mesh tube protection sold by the foot.
For order forms and plant descriptions, call 570-837-3000 ext. 0 or visit the Facebook page and website, www.snyderconservation.org. On the website, select Tree, Seed & Plant orders due under upcoming events. Orders will be taken until March 28, 2022. Pickup of nursery stock will be held at the Conservation District office on Wednesday, April 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The district office is located at 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.