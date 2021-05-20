'Selfish' start to Music in the Park becomes community tradition in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — Dave Spotts had one thing in mind when he launched what would become Music in the Park in Shamokin: he wanted a gig at his hometown’s outdoor stage.
What he didn’t expect was that it would morph into an annual free community concert series, with the eighth season beginning May 30.
“I was selfish. I wanted to play on the bandshell again,” Spotts said. “The city got right on board without me even asking.”
Shamokin was wrapping a slew of celebrations in 2014 for its 150th anniversary when council member Barbara Moyer thought about capitalizing on the goodwill that surrounded that moment in time.
She helped Spotts book his After Hours Big Band to perform at Claude Kehler Community Park, Third and Arch streets, in 2014 and 2015. That was the extent of it. Heading into 2016, however, Moyer wanted to go bigger. City Council liked the plan enough to share a bit of seed money from its parks and recreation fund, Moyer said.
“People were just hungry, I think at that point, for something really positive to happen in Shamokin,” Moyer said.
Music in the Park consisted of four concerts in 2016 and six concerts the following year. It proved popular, growing to 18 shows in 2019 and necessitating fundraising beyond what the city provided. The pandemic, of course, disrupted the series in 2020, limiting it to four outdoor shows.
It returns this year with 14 concerts plus a daylong Rock the Block event on Aug. 14 featuring two stages and 10 hours of continuous live music. Musicians and bands are now approaching Spotts about booking shows rather than leaving him to recruit the entire lineup each year, he said.
“We have nine new artists and bands appearing for the first time ever at Music in the Park,” Spotts said of the series in 2021.
Laura Alderson joined the Music in the Park coordinators in 2016. She doesn’t live in Shamokin any longer, and neither does Spotts — neither live far away — but both share a love for the city.
“It brings the community together, especially in times like this when we need it,” Alderson said.
Music in the Park is free to concert-goers at Kehler Park. Concessions are available on site. The performances are rain or shine except July 3.
All events are 6 to 9 p.m. with some exceptions: 7 p.m. start July 3 for the fireworks show, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Rock the Block on Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. for the Fall Festival on Oct. 16.
This year’s lineup is Lite Switch on May 30, Strawberry Ridge on June 5, Tim Beck 2 on June 19, Keep Out Brass Band on June 23, Silverheel on July 3, Deuce on July 17, Odyssey on July 21, RATL on July 31, Ann Kerstetter Band on Aug. 7, After Hours Big Band on Aug. 21, Bob Randall Band on Aug. 25, Upper Cutt on Sept. 4, Lite Switch on Sept. 19.
Rock the Block features The Guys, John Derk, Looker, Livin’ the Dream and Lunasea. The show during the Fall Festival features Blue River Soul, Ricky & Harv and Irv Ball Band.
For more information about Music in the Park, call Spotts at 570-898-2377 or find it on Facebook: @MIPShamokinPA.