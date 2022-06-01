SELINSGROVE — Steven Leason and Heather McNabb did not anticipate the success they’d have in 1996 when they opened Selin’s Grove Brewing Co. in a 19th-century home once occupied by Pennsylvania’s third governor.
Twenty-six years later, the former husband and wife business partners are selling the pub at 121 N. Market built in 1816 that was once the home of Gov. Simon Snyder and is on the National Historic Registry, as well as the adjoining 123 N. Market St. property which was built in 1780.
“Before COVID, we thought the 25th anniversary would be a good time to stop,” said McNabb. Since restrictions have eased, she said, business has returned. The restaurant/pub will remain open Wednesday through Saturday until a new owner is found.
Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed describes Selin’s Grove Brewing Co. as a “true English pub” and hopes the new owners continue to operate the business.
“It didn’t take people long to find it,” Reed said of the patrons from all over who visited to eat and drink the award-winning beer offered by Leason and McNabb. “They and their staff will be sorely missed.”
Reed said he’s made many friends at the pub, including a man from Cleveland, Ohio, who visits the area twice a year for work and always stops at Selin’s Grove Brewing to share a meal and a beer with him.
“Great relationships have developed there,” said Reed.
That was the plan when Leason and McNabb began brewing their own beer on the premises and opened the pub, which expanded into a full-service restaurant.
“We wanted a place where people could gather, talk and share ideas, just like the Colonial American pubs that were the center of ideas,” said Leason. “In some ways, it exceeded our expectations.”
Over the years, McNabb said, people have come to the basement pub, featuring a large original fireplace and wooden beams, to have wedding and baby showers and even a few marriage proposals.
“It’s a hub for the community and a very special property. I feel like I’m just the caretaker,” said McNabb.
The historic building also includes a chiropractor practice on the second floor and an apartment on the third floor.
The building next door at 123 N. Market St. includes a first-floor commercial property where Leason and McNabb’s 17-year old daughter, Sarah, operates a record store. The other two floors is an expansive apartment where they raised Sarah, and their other two children, Owen and Adeline.
“It was our dream to do this and now it could be someone else’s,” said McNabb of the business opportunity.