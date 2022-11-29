SELINSGROVE — Letters to Santa dropped off at three mailboxes in the next few weeks in Selinsgrove and Penn Township will be answered by Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company elves.
The brainchild of Elda Hricko, a fire hall social member, she got her fiance, fire Lt. Jackson Long, involved in the endeavor and together they're working on the project.
"Last year we were in the Santa parade handing out candy canes and thought there was more we could be doing," said Hricko who came up with the idea of inviting children to write letters to Santa Claus. "I love writing letters so I said we should write back."
Three mailboxes have been set up outside the fire station at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove; in the lobby of the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in downtown Selinsgrove and at the Penn Township Municipal Building, 228 Clifford Road.
Selinsgrove resident Chelsey Davis and her 3-year-old daughter, Luciana, stopped to admire the handmade mailbox outside the library Tuesday.
"I think it will get kids excited about Christmas," she said.
Letters will be accepted through Dec. 16 and each will receive a response if they include a return address, said Long.
"We'll set up an elf workshop at the fire station and write back," he said.
"Hopefully we'll brighten some kids' Christmases," said Hricko who as a child enjoyed receiving letters from Santa and the tooth fairy. "I remember what it was like."
DH&L will also hold a Christmas parade in Selinsgrove borough on Dec. 19 and in Penn Township on Dec. 20.