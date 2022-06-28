SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association donated $10,000 raised through its first annual golf tournament to the school district.
The money will be used to make improvements across all levels of the district, with the largest portion earmarked to expand the elementary school playground.
The district will also purchase woods for picnic tables which will be built by students in the Wood Technology program and placed around the campus; prizes for students in the Positive Behavior Program and school spirit and cultural enhancements.
The association plans to hold another fundraising golf tournament on Oct. 7.