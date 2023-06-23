SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association donated $11,055 to the district's technology education and agricultural science departments.
The funds were raised from the association's annual golf tournament.
The technology education department will use the money to purchase automatic blast gates which will improve air quality in the shop area which serves over 600 students each year.
The new blast gates will automatically close when machines such as planers, sanders, and saws are turned off, increasing air flow.
The agricultural sciences department will add engine upgrade/replenish kit for the Briggs & Stratton small engine training module used to instruct students in both the Ag-Shop and FFA small engine repair programs. The upgrade/replenish kit contains 10 engines, tools, and gaskets.
— MARCIA MOORE