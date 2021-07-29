SELINSGROVE — Orientation Night for all students in grades 3, 4 and 5 and their families will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at the Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School. Doors will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. There will only be one tour given, and that will be for those students who are new to the district and will begin in the LGI room.
This evening will give the students an opportunity to visit the building before the opening day, see their classrooms, and meet their teachers. Orientation will conclude by 8 p.m. Parking is available both in front and behind the school.
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, Aug. 25, with doors opening at 8 a.m.