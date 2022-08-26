SELINSGROVE — The death of a Selinsgrove High School student has prompted the administration to offer counseling to others struggling with the sudden passing of a classmate.
School Superintendent Frank Jankowski posted a note on the district website Friday afternoon informing the community that administrators were notified earlier in the day of the "untimely death of one of our high school students."
Expressing the district's "heartfelt condolences" to the child's family and friends, Jankowski acknowledged that news of the sudden death may be emotionally difficult for other students.
"As our community copes with such a tragic loss, please know that we are here to support and help your child," he wrote, inviting parents to reach out to guidance counselors, social workers and school psychologists if their child is in need.
The district also provided a list of resources for additional service on its main webpage at www.seal-pa.org.